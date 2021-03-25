A free doughnut every day! Just get vaccinated. A famous chain makes a sweet offer

Krispy Kreme glazed doughnuts AP

The Krispy Kreme doughnut chain offers free doughnuts if you’ll get vaccinated — or even if you won’t.

The cult-favorite shop will give you a free doughnut every day for the rest of 2021 if you start a vaccination series and show your card.

If you are not going to be vaccinated, Krispy Kreme offers a free doughnut and coffee at participating locations on Mondays through May 24, enough time to rethink that decision.

The offer is promoted with the message, “Be Sweet to Your Community.”

Krispy Kreme has three Tarrant County locations: 2600 S. Cooper St., Arlington; 3605 Ira E. Woods Ave., Grapevine; and 6700 Westworth Blvd., Westworth Village.

There are six locations in the Dallas-Plano area.