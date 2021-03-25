A west Fort Worth pizza legacy is gone, and a weekend tribute is planned

Parton’s remembers Sunny’s legacy

Hey, Bud! Did you see about Sunny Parton?

—Victor, Fort Worth

Sunny Parton, for more than 50 years the host and chief decorator at the retro Parton’s Pizza, 2813 S. Cherry Lane, died March 11. She and her late husband, Joe, built an old-fashioned pizzeria with classic cracker-crust style. The family runs it now and will welcome friends to remember Sunny Parton from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Valentine’s Day decor last January at holiday-friendly Parton’s Pizza, a retro pizza buffet in west Fort Worth. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com

One last holiday at Luby’s

Hey, Bud! I saw your list of Easter brunch. What about somewhere affordable?

—Marty, Bedford

Luby’s Cafeteria remains open at three Fort Worth locations plus another in Forest Hill. It’ll be the last day for Lenten dishes such as stuffed salmon or catfish piquant. Or don’t miss one more order of “square fish.” (The full list of Easter offers is at star-telegram.com/eatsbeat.

A grilled chicken special with pico, collards and pintos at Luby’s. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com

The new buffet in town

Hey, Bud! Quick question — are there any Mediterranean buffets like Terra? Terra was awesome and I wish that place never closed.

—Fernando, River Oaks

Byblos Mediterranean Cuisine, 1406 N. Main St., has reopened its buffet lunch, $12.95 daily except Sundays. DiMassi’s Mediterranean Buffet, 6357 Camp Bowie Blvd., is a new stop for diners missing buffets since Terra/Ali Baba retreated to Richardson. Or make a trip to Terra at the Willow Bend mall in Plano.