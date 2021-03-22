Lobster frittatas, prime steak and lots of lamb: Find Easter brunch in Fort Worth

Lamb chops from the Easter menu at CRÚ Food & Wine Bar. Handout photo

Easter Sunday is also a crowded brunch day.

Early risers and sunrise church worshipers fill the restaurants for breakfast.

(If you don’t believe me, check the line at an Ol’ South Pancake House.)

If you’re looking for a brunch table, try one of the early weekend restaurants such as H3 Ranch, Pacific Table, The Tavern or Woodshed Smokehouse.

Here’s a list of Easter offers. Watch for updates at star-telegram.com/eatsbeat:

▪ CRÚ Food & Wine Bar, 5188 Marathon Ave. in Clearfork, will serve a $36 three-course brunch featuring five entrees such as a petit filet, lamb chops, salmon, a crabcake Benedict or a portobello-asparagus omelet.

It’s an asparagus kind of day, with appetizers including asparagus-leek soup and lobster-asparagus risotto.

Desserts include cheesecake, creme brulee and Kahlua tiramisu. (No asparagus.) There’s also a two-for-$70 takeout dinner with steak or salmon; 817-737-9463, cruwinebar.com.

▪ Nearby in Clearfork, B&B Butchers, 5212 Marathon Ave., will serve its extensive brunch and dinner menus of prime steaks, chops, burgers and breakfasts, either in-house or as takeout; 817-737-5212, bbbutchers.com.

▪ Winslow’s Wine Bar, 4101 Camp Bowie Blvd., will serve a $45 brunch starting at 10:30 a.m. including prime rib, stuffed pork loin and breakfast items; 817-731-6515, winslowswinecafe.com.

▪ Clay Pigeon Food & Drink, 2731 White Settlement Road, will serve a $50 four-course brunch featuring shrimp-and-grits, smoked brisket hash, the classic CP Burger or French toast; 817-882-8065, claypigeonfd.com.

▪ Silver Fox Steakhouse, 1651 S. University Drive, will serve a $49 brunch in-house or as takeout, featuring lobster tail Benedict, bananas Foster French toast, filet mignon Benedict or crabcake Benedict; 817-332-9060, silverfoxcafe.com.

▪ Grace, 777 Main St., will open for a rare Sunday brunch event, serving its full menu plus steak Benedict, pork carnitas, French toast or quiche Lorraine; 817-877-3388, gracefortworth.com.

▪ Corporate chain cousins Capital Grille and Eddie V’s will serve a three-course brunch.

Capital Grille’s brunch ($49) features a choice of five entrees including a lobster frittata, or order as a takeout dinner (2/$155, 4/$275); 800 Main St., 817-348-9200, thecapitalgrille.com.

Eddie V’s brunch ($49) features a choice of three entrees including lobster quiche Florentine, or order a takeout dinner (2/$150, 4/$250) featuring tenderloin or miso sea bass; 817-336-8000, eddiev.com.

▪ Toro Toro Pan Latin Steakhouse, 200 Main St., will offer a $65 three-course brunch featuring cilantro-crusted rack of lamb in pasilla sauce, or salmon in mustard-cilantro sauce; 817-210-2222, torotorofortworth.com.