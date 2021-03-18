Eats Beat

Another prize grab for Mule Alley: Big-name Fort Worth chef to open two restaurants

Shake Shack and the Biscuit Bar are in the new $175 million Mule Alley shops in the Fort Worth Stockyards.
Shake Shack and the Biscuit Bar are in the new $175 million Mule Alley shops in the Fort Worth Stockyards. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com
FORT WORTH

Fort Worth celebrity chef Tim Love will open two restaurants in Mule Alley, the new Stockyards shopping and dining distract anchored by the brand-new Hotel Drover.

Love’s new restaurants were announced Thursday with no additional details, but one is expected to open by fall at 122 E. Exchange Ave.

Love, owns three early Stockyards anchors, Lonesome Dove Western Bistro, the White Elephant Saloon and Love Shack Burgers, along with a tapas bar, Ático, atop the SpringHill Suites hotel.

In Mule Alley, he joins a restaurant lineup that includes chef Marcus Paslay’s Provender Hall, Sarah Castillo’s soon-to-open Sidesaddle Saloon and chef Grant Morgan’s 97 West Kitchen & Bar, opening March 23 inside the Drover, 200 Mule Alley Drive.

A Shake Shack and Biscuit Bar are also open in the shopping center, a makeover of the former Stockyards horse and mule barns from the days when the street was the busiest livestock market in the Southwest and home to the local stock show and rodeo. An Avoca Coffee is planned, along with Second Rodeo Brewing Co. and Cowtown Winery.

The Love restaurants are “capping off” Mule Alley’s restaurant openings, according to the announcement.

The district has boomed in recent months with national and regional events bringing rodeo and Western crowds to the north side..

Profile Image of Bud Kennedy’s Eats Beat
Bud Kennedy’s Eats Beat
Columnist Bud Kennedy is a Fort Worth guy who covered high school football at 16 and has moved on to two Super Bowls, seven political conventions and 15 Texas Legislature sessions. Since 1985, he has also written more than 2,000 “Eats Beat” columns about Texas dining, restaurants and food.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service