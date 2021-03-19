Get a chicken combo, donate blood in one stop with McDonald’s, Carter BloodCare

McDonald’s spicy chicken sandwich has a habanero sauce. Courtesy photo

The newest McDonald’s combo is making headlines and also saving lives.

Local McDonald’s across Dallas-Fort Worth are offering a free chicken sandwich combo meal to Carter BloodCare donors in March and April, just as the Chicago-based chain gets attention for its new “crispy” chicken and creamy-habanero spicy chicken.

The combo (less than $7) includes the new chicken sandwich with crinkle-cut pickles on a potato roll. It’s McDonald’s fast-food answer to Georgia-based Chick-fil-A and premium sandwiches such as the one at Miami-based Popeye’s.

(It’s not better than those. But it’s faster.)

To help Carter BloodCare, McDonald’s will give a free chicken sandwich combo to all blood donors at any drive in March and April, and McDonald’s restaurants will host 30 blood and plasma drives.

Carter BloodCare’s blood and plasma drives moved to McDonald’s for 90 blood drives during the coronavirus pandemic because the typical churches and schools were not always available.

Now, the blood center needs to restock after a busy winter of disasters on top of a pandemic.

Here’s where to give blood and get a chicken sandwich combo:

March 27 (afternoon): 813 S. MacArthur Blvd., Coppell.

March 29 (afternoon): 10320 Lake June Road, Dallas.

March 30 (morning): 597 Northwest Parkway, Azle.

April 3 (morning): 4420 Western Center Blvd., Fort Worth.

April 3 (morning): 3250 Heritage Trace Parkway, Fort Worth.

April 3 (afternoon): 2400 Alliance Gateway, Fort Worth.

April 3 (afternoon): 12540 N. Beach St., Fort Worth.

April 5 (morning): 700 E. Berry St., Fort Worth.

April 5 (morning): 986 N. Burleson Blvd., Burleson.

April 5 (afternoon): 911 SW Wilshire Blvd., Burleson.

April 5 (afternoon): 3012 W. Berry St., Fort Worth.

April 6 (morning): 104 Central Expressway, Allen.

April 6 (late morning and noontime): 2422 W. Pioneer Pkwy., Pantego.

April 6 (afternoon): 370 E. Stacy Road, Allen.

April 6 (late afternoon): 611 W. Abram St., Arlington.

April 7 (late morning and noontime): 1420 Eastchase Parkway, Fort Worth.

April 7 (late afternoon): 1704 W. Randol Mill Road, Arlington.

April 15 (morning and noontime): 501 U.S. 380, Bridgeport.

April 22 (morning and afternoon): 105 Airport Freeway, Euless.

April 27 (morning and afternoon): 908 Business U.S. 380, Decatur.

To sign up for appointments or for a list of other locations, see carterbloodcare.org/community-blood-drives.