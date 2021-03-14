Dallas’ best pie shop is coming to Fort Worth’s South Main Village; here’s the date

Emporium Pies is now open daily in Dallas’ Bishop Arts District. Special to DFW.com

South Main Village has landed a prize: a Fort Worth location of Emporium Pies, the Dallas temple of pie pleasure.

Emporium’s pie palace opened nine years ago in the Bishop Arts District with a singular focus on one menu item: pie,. both fruit and cream, all among the best the Dallas-Fort Worth area has ever tasted.

Emporium’s Fort Worth location on South Main Street will open April 16 for takeout and will add dining room service by the winter holidays.

The pie shop helps establish the emerging retail district south of downtown, within walking distance of both the downtown convention center and the Trinity Express rail station.

At the Dallas location, 314 N. Bishop Ave., the emphasis is on quality over quantity. The menu of pies, whole or by the slice, includes three seasomal pies and four permanent pies such as deep-dish apple, bourbon-pecan or French silk chocolate in a salted-pretzel crust (also avialble in gluten-free).

Owner Megan Wilkes has expanded Emporium, adding locations in Dallas’ Deep Ellum neighborhood and also in McKinney.

The flagship shop, 314 N. Bishop Ave., is open from 11 a.m. daily; 469-206-6126; emporiumpies.com.