Here’s where to find a St. Patrick’s Day party this year. (And Pi Day specials, too.)

J. Gilligan’s Bar & Grill in Arlington popularized “Irish nachos” served on cottage fries instead of chips.
Hey, Bud! Is anybody having a St. Patrick’s Day party this year?

—Blake, Arlington

J. Gilligan’s Bar & Grill in Arlington is going ahead with an outdoor parking-lot party March 17 — just not as big as usual — and asking everyone to wear masks and maintain a safe distance from others. Yes, there’ll be bagpipes and more. It’s the 42nd year; 400 E. Abram St., 817-274-8561, jgilligans.com.

You might not get this Valentine’s pie at Judy Pie in Grapevine on National Pi Day, but you can get a slice of an available pie for $3.14. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

Hey, Bud! Is National Pi Day for pies or pizzas?

—Leftover question from last Pi Day

I can answer that: March 14 (3/14) is for pi. But everyone gets to celebrate, whether it’s JudyPie, 520 S. Main St. in Grapevine, serving pie slices for $3.14 all day, or the Blaze Pizza chain offering $3.14 pizzas through its app.

Rainbow toast at First Watch Handout photo

Hey, Bud! Does anybody still offer a special on your birthday?

—Birthday girl

I think the best deal is a free entree at First Watch if you sign up for their emails. Rise Souffle offers a free dessert souffle, and Mellow Mushroom offers $10 off a $40 dinner with email sign-up. Many restaurant chains offer free appetizers or desserts, usually if you sign up for emails. (Denny’s and iHOP still offer breakfasts.)

