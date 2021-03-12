Eats Beat
Here’s where to find a St. Patrick’s Day party this year. (And Pi Day specials, too.)
Hey, Bud! Is anybody having a St. Patrick’s Day party this year?
—Blake, Arlington
J. Gilligan’s Bar & Grill in Arlington is going ahead with an outdoor parking-lot party March 17 — just not as big as usual — and asking everyone to wear masks and maintain a safe distance from others. Yes, there’ll be bagpipes and more. It’s the 42nd year; 400 E. Abram St., 817-274-8561, jgilligans.com.
Hey, Bud! Is National Pi Day for pies or pizzas?
—Leftover question from last Pi Day
I can answer that: March 14 (3/14) is for pi. But everyone gets to celebrate, whether it’s JudyPie, 520 S. Main St. in Grapevine, serving pie slices for $3.14 all day, or the Blaze Pizza chain offering $3.14 pizzas through its app.
Hey, Bud! Does anybody still offer a special on your birthday?
—Birthday girl
I think the best deal is a free entree at First Watch if you sign up for their emails. Rise Souffle offers a free dessert souffle, and Mellow Mushroom offers $10 off a $40 dinner with email sign-up. Many restaurant chains offer free appetizers or desserts, usually if you sign up for emails. (Denny’s and iHOP still offer breakfasts.)
Comments