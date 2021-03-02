Brisket on ... a bagel? Coffee chain adds Texas flavor, but is this the right way?

The bagel sandwich has brisket, cheddar and a chipotle sauce, Handout photo

Texas’ craving for brisket has gone nationwide.

But as — a breakfast bagel?

The Colorado-based Einstein Bros. Bagels chain is selling a “Texas brisket egg sandwich.”

However, this brisket is hardly Texan.

Nowhere else in Texas is brisket sold as an egg-and-cheese sandwich on a jalapeno-bacon bagel with chipotle aioli.

The sandwich has “unforgettable flavor,” Einstein Bros.’ announcement reads.

“If you’ve never experienced brisket with eggs, there is a first time for everything,” Einstein’s Chad Thompson is quoted as saying, adding that the sandwich is for those wanting a “hearty breakfast.”

(Derek Allan’s in Fort Worth sells brisket biscuits and opens at 7 a.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. But not brisket bagels.)

Einstein’s has eight locations in Tarrant County selling the brisket bagel; EinsteinBros.com.

(It’s not available at hospital, airport or university food courts,)