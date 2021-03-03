Where’s the best German restaurant in Fort Worth? (It’s in a new location.)

Fresh-baked apple strudel with ice cream at Little Germany Restaurant. bud@star-telegram.com

The best for German food

Hey, Bud! Is there a German restaurant in Burleson or Mansfield?

—Kyle by phone (you can call or text 817-390-7538)

The dominant German restaurant is Little Germany, which moved in 2020 to 6737 Camp Bowie Blvd. and picked up a devoted following for steaks, schnitzel, red cabbage and apple strudel. Also try Ketzler’s in Granbury, Jamie’s in Mineral Wells or Kuby’s and several others in Dallas.

CFS: a Midwest invention

Hey, Bud! I always thought chicken-fried steak came from Texas. Do I remember you said it came from Colorado?

—Deflated Texan

I have an update for you. With old newspapers now searchable online (ours is at Newspapers.com), we can find that the first ads for “chicken fried steak” were in 1915-16 around Kansas City and in cities such as Beloit, Kansas; Wichita, Kansas; and St. Joseph, Missouri. (An old Austin legend pins the first CFS to “Ethel’s” in Lamesa, but that was only meant as a joke.)

Habanero chicken? Maybe

Hey, Bud! Any thoughts on the new McDonald’s chicken sandwich?

—Name withheld to protect reputation

Yes. I think I’d pass. (However, the spicy version has a surprisingly good habanero sauce.)