Where’s the best German restaurant in Fort Worth? (It’s in a new location.)

Fresh-baked apple strudel with ice cream at Little Germany Restaurant.
Fresh-baked apple strudel with ice cream at Little Germany Restaurant. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com

The best for German food

Hey, Bud! Is there a German restaurant in Burleson or Mansfield?

—Kyle by phone (you can call or text 817-390-7538)

The dominant German restaurant is Little Germany, which moved in 2020 to 6737 Camp Bowie Blvd. and picked up a devoted following for steaks, schnitzel, red cabbage and apple strudel. Also try Ketzler’s in Granbury, Jamie’s in Mineral Wells or Kuby’s and several others in Dallas.

The new Little Germany Restaurant location used to be a Denny’s. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com

Chicken-fried steak with carrots and okra at Charleston’s. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com

CFS: a Midwest invention

Hey, Bud! I always thought chicken-fried steak came from Texas. Do I remember you said it came from Colorado?

—Deflated Texan

I have an update for you. With old newspapers now searchable online (ours is at Newspapers.com), we can find that the first ads for “chicken fried steak” were in 1915-16 around Kansas City and in cities such as Beloit, Kansas; Wichita, Kansas; and St. Joseph, Missouri. (An old Austin legend pins the first CFS to “Ethel’s” in Lamesa, but that was only meant as a joke.)

Photo_McDonald’s Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich_Courtesy of McDonald’s.jpg
McDonald’s spicy chicken sandwich has a habanero sauce. Courtesy photo

Habanero chicken? Maybe

Hey, Bud! Any thoughts on the new McDonald’s chicken sandwich?

—Name withheld to protect reputation

Yes. I think I’d pass. (However, the spicy version has a surprisingly good habanero sauce.)

