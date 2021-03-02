Just what we needed in 2021: This Fort Worth restaurant serves brunch every day

Pork carnitas eggs Benedict at Fixture. Handout photo

It was about this time last year when spring brunch season fizzled.

We still spent sunny mornings lingering over coffee and waffles. But only at home.

We are way behind on brunch.

Fortunately, Fixture Kitchen has a way to help catch up.

Fixture, 401 W. Magnolia Ave., is now serving brunch six days a week, and you shouldn’t have to ask why.

Fixture is one of several Fort Worth restaurants — Wishbone & Flynt is another — better-known for brunch than for lunch.

Chef Ben Merritt’s rosemary chicken-and-waffles with chipotle-maple syrup put Fixture on the map.

Now, they’re served until 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and — another only-at-Fixture special — all day Sunday.

On Sundays, brunch ends at 8 p.m.

So all I can say is, if you slept too late to get to brunch at Fixture, you really slept too late.

“We want to make it where everybody can come here and hang out,” said Merritt, a recent guest on the Eats Beat podcast on Facebook Live, iTunes or podcast sites. “It’s a way to relax and enjoy great comfort food.”

Merritt was a proven chef at Dallas and Fort Worth restaurants when he founded Fixture in 2016. He was a 2019 winner on an episode of the Food Network’s “Chopped.”

Brunch crowds are already growing Tuesdays and Wednesdays, he said.

(Some hospitality and healthcare workers are on duty all weekend, so Tuesday is their morning to relax.)

Friday is a busy brunch day, he said.

Besides the chicken and waffles ($12.95-$15.95), Fixture’s morning favorites are a “Big Tex” giant chicken biscuit with egg, cheese, bacon and jalapeno cream gravy ($13.95), and a pork carnitas eggs Benedict with salsa-verde hollandaise ($12.95).

The chilaquiles rojos y verdes ($11.95) come with a fried egg and avocado.

The menu also has familiar Fixture lunch items such as the burger with spicy pickles on a kolache bun (with fries, $10.95), a fried chicken sandwich ($9.95), a smoked prime beef French dip ($12.95) or a grilled shrimp BLT ($11.95).

Save room for the blueberry-cream cheese bread pudding ($6.95) or peanut butter-cream cheese cheesecake ($8.95).

Fixture has a large covered patio with a fountain for safer outdoor dining.

“I could never imagine in a lifetime dealing with the stuff we’ve dealt with for the past year,” Merritt said.

“Some of us are staying afloat ... trying to keep everybody employed and keep serving the community.”

Fixture is open for lunch and dinner daily except Monday; 817-708-2663, fixturefw.com.