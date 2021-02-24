Eats Beat

One old Fort Worth favorite makes a comeback; another remains unchanged, for now

Sammy’s returns on the north side

Hey. Bud! I saw cars at the old Sammy’s. What’s there?

— Robert, Fort Worth.

Sammy’s is back — sort of. Five years after the night-owl restaurant’s 40-year history ended with the passing of Sammy Pantoja, his grandchildren are serving pop-up lunches there and hope to rekindle the legacy. A Saturday afternoon pop-up this weekend will feature Sammy’s potato soup, steak tacos and desserts; 300 W. Central Ave., facebook.com/LoveSammys71.

Plenty of pies at Paris Coffee Shop

Hey. Bud! Can you tell everybody the Paris Coffee Shop is still open?

— Almost everybody in the Paris Coffee Shop

Mike Smith’s retirement is delayed for now, so you can still find him baking meringue pies at his Fort Worth breakfast-lunch cafe., A planned sale isn’t final yet. The Paris has a full choice of pies weekdays at lunch and also serves breakfast Saturdays; 704 W. Magnolia Ave.

Reopening in Southlake

Hey. Bud! Is the Mi Cocina in Southlake ever going to reopen? — Somebody nearly every week

Finally, yes. The remodeled Mi Cocina reopens Feb. 26 at 1276 Main St. in Southlake Town Square.

