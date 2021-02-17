Eats Beat

The sign’s up, so stand by for The Original’s new 2nd location in north Fort Worth

The Original del Norte is a second location of The Original Mexican Eats Cafe.
The Original del Norte is a second location of The Original Mexican Eats Cafe. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com

Original del Norte near opening on North Main

Hey, Bud! When is the new Original opening on North Main?

—Bobby, Fort Worth

The new Original del Norte should open within days at 1400 N. Main St. if the cold snap wasn’t a setback. It’ll serve The Original’s timeless Tex-Mex with some rendition of the former El Rancho Grande’s thin chips and tortillas.

Mardi Gras extended, but only in Arlington

Hey, Bud! I can’t believe we missed out on Valentine’s and Mardi Gras, too. Why can’t we have a makeup day?

—Richard, Arlington

Whether you get a makeup day is up to your Valentine. But there’s no makeup day for Mardi Gras — it’s Lent. (However, the Live! Arena at Texas Live! is serving its Mardi Gras menu through Feb. 21.)

A new Dixie comes to Hurst

Hey, Bud! Is there going to be a Dixie House on the north side again?

—Chris, Saginaw

Sort of. The next Dixie House Cafe, known for chicken-fried chicken and pies, will open at 900 Airport Freeway in Hurst, a former Black-eyed Pea Restaurant. (It replaces the Saginaw and Euless locations, with three Dixies still open in Fort Worth.)

Profile Image of Bud Kennedy’s Eats Beat
Bud Kennedy’s Eats Beat
Columnist Bud Kennedy is a Fort Worth guy who covered high school football at 16 and has moved on to two Super Bowls, seven political conventions and 15 Texas Legislature sessions. Since 1985, he has also written more than 2,000 “Eats Beat” columns about Texas dining, restaurants and food.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service