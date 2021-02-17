The sign’s up, so stand by for The Original’s new 2nd location in north Fort Worth

The Original del Norte is a second location of The Original Mexican Eats Cafe. bud@star-telegram.com

Original del Norte near opening on North Main

Hey, Bud! When is the new Original opening on North Main?

—Bobby, Fort Worth

The new Original del Norte should open within days at 1400 N. Main St. if the cold snap wasn’t a setback. It’ll serve The Original’s timeless Tex-Mex with some rendition of the former El Rancho Grande’s thin chips and tortillas.

Mardi Gras extended, but only in Arlington

Hey, Bud! I can’t believe we missed out on Valentine’s and Mardi Gras, too. Why can’t we have a makeup day?

—Richard, Arlington

Whether you get a makeup day is up to your Valentine. But there’s no makeup day for Mardi Gras — it’s Lent. (However, the Live! Arena at Texas Live! is serving its Mardi Gras menu through Feb. 21.)

A new Dixie comes to Hurst

Hey, Bud! Is there going to be a Dixie House on the north side again?

—Chris, Saginaw

Sort of. The next Dixie House Cafe, known for chicken-fried chicken and pies, will open at 900 Airport Freeway in Hurst, a former Black-eyed Pea Restaurant. (It replaces the Saginaw and Euless locations, with three Dixies still open in Fort Worth.)