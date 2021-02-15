Missed your Valentine’s dinner? Fear not. National Margarita Day starts this weekend

Margaritas at Blue Goose Cantina. Handout photo

It’s a historic National Margarita Day, Texas’ first with margaritas to go.

Some of Texas’ busiest margarita sellers are ready to sell margaritas by the gallon Feb. 22, an innovation sparked out of pandemic desperation.

“Cocktails to go saved everyone,” said Lupe Ayala of La Playa Maya, planning his own Margarita Day specials at restaurants in Fort Worth and Hudson Oaks.

“It was a brilliant idea from Governor [Greg] Abbott.” (Lawmakers plan to make it permanent.)

If you’re getting a gallon of margaritas, don’t forget to order dinner too. Here’s a few margarita specials, with more to come:

▪ Reata Restaurant in Fort Worth will sell $6 habanero margaritas, margaritas frescas or Reata Grand margaritas Feb. 22.

Reata also will have the rooftop open if it’s a nice day, and regular Monday specials; 310 Houston St., 817-336-1009, reata.net.

▪ The San Antonio-based Taco Cabana chain has the deal of the day: a margarita and a soft fajita taco for $3.

“TC” has specials beginning Feb. 19, with margaritas in seven flavors for $2 each including mango-jalapeno, strawberry-mint and mangonada, plus the regulars.

By the gallon, they’re $29.99.

For the $3 combo, choose a chicken fajita taco, beef, chicken or bean-and-cheese.

Taco Cabana has been shrinking, but still has nine Tarrant County locations including the first local TC, 6600 Camp Bowie Blvd.; tacocabana.com.

▪ Austin-based Torchy’s Tacos, known for its taco-of-the-month specials, has new $25 32-ounce margaritas starting Feb. 19 with agave tequila and house-made sweet-and-sour syrup.

The monthly taco special is the “Lowrider,” with grilled beef, mushrooms, poblanos, cheese and diablo sauce ($6.50).

Torchy’s has seven Tarrant County locations with another coming soon at 1574 E. Broad St., Mansfield; torchystacos.com.

▪ For a nicer restaurant, José in Dallas has a Feb. 22 deal offering a $16 flight of four margaritas: classic, hibiscus, spicy-cucumber and a “Cadillac” with anejo and Grand Marnier.

José also will offer $4 tacos with birrias, pastor, carne asada or chicken tinga; 4931 W. Lovers Lane, 214) 891-5673, jose.mx.

▪ The locally owned Blue Mesa Grill restaurants, known for their blue margaritas, are offering a quart of margaritas with any $55 takeout family dinner pack Feb. 19-21.

Blue Mesa also will sell $5 top-shelf blue-agave margaritas; 612 Carroll St., 817-332-6372, bluemesagrill.com.

▪ Irving-based Fuzzy’s Taco Shops will sell $3 large margaritas, on the rocks or frozen, and in 1-gallon jugs Feb. 22.

Fuzzy’s now has 14 Tarrant County locations including the original, 2917 W. Berry St.; fuzzystacoshop.com.