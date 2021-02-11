Eats Beat

More Nashville hot chicken in Fort Worth? Yes, and with crawfish boil or catfish

A “Nashville hot” chicken sandwich at Red Claws Hot Chicken.
A “Nashville hot” chicken sandwich at Red Claws Hot Chicken. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com
FORT WORTH

The Nashville chicken invasion continues with the opening of Red Claws Hot Chicken, a spinoff of Arlington’s popular Red Claws Crab Shack.

The restaurant, 5278 S. Hulen St., combines spicy chicken sandwiches and tenders with Cajun seafood boil buckets.

The signature dish is the chicken sandwich with slaw ($8.99 with fries) in five levels of spice. The same heat is applied to tenders ($7.99) or wings (three/$7.99).

Chicken also comes by the bucket ($23.99-$29.99 with sides).

There’s gumbo ($7.25) and fried catfish or seafood baskets ($10.99-$12.99).

The crawfish and shrimp boil buckets sell for market price.

Red Claws Hot Chicken is open for lunch and dinner daily; 682-708-7468, redclawscrabshack.com.

Profile Image of Bud Kennedy’s Eats Beat
Bud Kennedy’s Eats Beat
Columnist Bud Kennedy is a Fort Worth guy who covered high school football at 16 and has moved on to two Super Bowls, seven political conventions and 15 Texas Legislature sessions. Since 1985, he has also written more than 2,000 “Eats Beat” columns about Texas dining, restaurants and food.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service