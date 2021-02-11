More Nashville hot chicken in Fort Worth? Yes, and with crawfish boil or catfish

A “Nashville hot” chicken sandwich at Red Claws Hot Chicken. bud@star-telegram.com

The Nashville chicken invasion continues with the opening of Red Claws Hot Chicken, a spinoff of Arlington’s popular Red Claws Crab Shack.

The restaurant, 5278 S. Hulen St., combines spicy chicken sandwiches and tenders with Cajun seafood boil buckets.

The signature dish is the chicken sandwich with slaw ($8.99 with fries) in five levels of spice. The same heat is applied to tenders ($7.99) or wings (three/$7.99).

Chicken also comes by the bucket ($23.99-$29.99 with sides).

There’s gumbo ($7.25) and fried catfish or seafood baskets ($10.99-$12.99).

The crawfish and shrimp boil buckets sell for market price.

Red Claws Hot Chicken is open for lunch and dinner daily; 682-708-7468, redclawscrabshack.com.