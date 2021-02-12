Last-minute Valentine’s in Fort Worth: Have a pasta or steak Italiano dinner delivered

Cheese ravioli with pancetta in vodka sauce at Olivella’s Pizza and Italian restaurant. bud@star-telegram.com

Putting the chill on romance

Hey, Bud! So much for that patio dinner for Valentine’s Day. What else ya got?

—Snark at facebook.com/diningguy

The No. 1 rule hasn’t changed: Don’t go anywhere crowded. To avoid crowds, consider getting a takeout dinner Friday through Sunday. Campisi’s Italian in Fort Worth will deliver a perfectly nice pasta dinner or steak Italiano. Olivella’s Pizza delivers great pastas. Or choose somewhere less busy like Meso Maya or Blue Mesa (which also has a $100/couple take-home dinner with red-chile beef tenderloin). The full list is at star-telegram.com/eatsbeat.

The old Valentine’s are the best

Hey, Bud! What’s your secret Valentine’s tip?

—Commenter at facebook.com/diningguy

Love our local restaurants. Michaels Cuisine gets overlooked and it’s really reliable (it has a special takeout menu Friday and Saturday, but it’s closed Sunday). Mancuso’s lasagna is the way to an Italian food lover’s heart. If your pricey steakhouse is full, ask to eat in the bar someplace like Silver Fox or Eddie V’s — it’s less stuffy anyway.

Don’t go anywhere crowded

Hey, Bud! So are you telling me you don’t eat in restaurants?

—Troll at twitter.com/budkennedy

It’s pretty obvious that I do — just not many, and not when more than a few people are there. Get takeout. Dine on the patio. Support your favorite restaurants dearly, and pull your mask up when servers are near to keep them safe.