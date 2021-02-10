It’s a double holiday weekend: Here’s where to find a Mardi Gras brunch menu

Mardi Gras weekend overlaps with Valentine’s. Handout photo courtesy B&B Butchers

This Valentine’s weekend, we have to multitask.

It’s also Mardi Gras weekend, so restaurants are doubling the flavor by serving both Mardi Gras and Valentine’s specials.

Fort Worth restaurants along Race Street will host their annual parade Saturday morning, this year as a toned-down and chilly “walking parade” past Cajun favorite Tributary Cafe.

At B&B Butchers & Restaurant in Clearfork, the restaurant will devote Saturday brunch to Mardi Gras, sort of a warmup for Valentine’s events.

B&B will add New Orleans-style specials to its regular brunch. (Last year’s specials, for example, were duck-andouille gumbo, boudin and a crawfish-etouffee omelet.)

The weekly brunch menu includes a choice of five eggs Benedict dishes ($16-$24), chicken-and-waffles, egg dishes and regular salads, sandwiches and burgers ($16-$24).

With music, face painting and Mardi Gras beads, it’s the closest we have in Fort Worth to a Brennan’s-like brunch from New Orleans.

B&B’s Butcher Shop is also selling a $150/couple take-home heat-and-serve Valentine’s dinner with a choice of chateaubriand, beef Wellington or two filets mignons. (The deadlne to order is 5 p.m. Friday.)

The steakhouse is serving a more elaborate $125/person ready-to serve Valentine’s dinner to go with optional $155 flowers.

B&B Butchers & Steakhouse, a restaurant and butcher shop, is open for lunch and dinner daily except Monday at 5212 Marathon Ave., 817-737-5212, bbbutchers.com.

▪ At Texas Live! in Arlington, the Live! Arena is serving a special Mardi Gras menu through Feb. 21.

The menu includes crawfish boil ($19.95), shrimp-and-grits ($17.95) and po’boy sandwiches with fries ($15.95).

Texas Live! has 12 different restaurants and bars, including a Lockhart Smokehouse barbecue restaurant.

It’s open for lunch and dinner daily at 1650 E. Randol Mill Road; 817-852-6688, texas-live.com.