Where’s the next location for that big Fort worth Worth barbecue restaurant? Look west

Heim Barbecue’s owners hope to open their next location “out west,” Travis Heim said Saturday.

The popular south and west Fort Worth barbecue restaurant, ranked among the 50 best in Texas by Texas Monthly magazine, just opened a Dallas location near Love Field, and a Burleson location is on the drawing board.

A new location in Parker County would be the fifth. Heim has not settled on a city or site, he said.

The coming Parker County location was first mentioned by a Heim business partner, Will Churchill, in a radio appearance Saturday on KLIF/570 AM.

“We’ve been looking at opening a store out west for a while now but haven’t found the perfect spot,” Heim wrote by email.

“The growth out there is tremendous and there’s really not many restaurants, so we think it could be a really great time to get out there soon.”

Parker County does not have a top-50 barbecue restaurant in the Texas Monthly rankings.

The nearest is BBQ on the Brazos, back in its original location at 9001 U.S. 377 East, Cresson; or Heim Barbecue on the River, 5333 White Settlement Road in west Fort Worth near River Oaks.

(Baker’s Ribs was ranked in earlier top-50 lists.)

The Dallas Heim, 3130 W. Mockingbird Lane, opened in November. The Heim in Burleson is part of an Old Town project under construction at 135 W. Ellison St.