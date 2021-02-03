It was one of Arlington’s best burgers, but now it’s gone to Austin

Mo’s Best Eatery served this burger in Arlington, but it closed in spring 2019.. bud@star-telegram.com

Mo’s has Mo-ved to Cedar Park





Hey, Bud! What happened to Mo’s Best Eatery in Arlington?

—Darrell, Fort Worth

Moath Zaben’s burgers and housemade pastrami are making a comeback, but in suburban Austin. Mo’s Best Eatery, once an Arlington favorite, just opened in Cedar Park at 325 N. Bell Blvd. (Texas 183).

A waitress wears mask and gloves while serving lunch at Joe T. Garcia's amid the coronavirus outbreak Friday, May 1, 2020, in Fort Worth.





Best Super Bowl tip: Save your appetite

Hey, Bud! Any tips for the Super Bowl?

—Rodney, Keller

Actually, yes. The morning after the Super Bowl is one of the best times all year to beat the lunch line at busy restaurants like Heim Barbecue on West Magnolia Avenue, Pecan Lodge in Dallas, Joe T. Garcia’s or Campo Verde. (That’s always true the morning after a big event or holiday.)

Mi Cocinita operated in a comverted residential garage at 3509 1/2 Bryan Ave

Hidden restaurants — now they’re gone

Hey, Bud! I saw we lost Santos from Aguilera’s. What was the other “hidden” restaurant in a residential neighborhood?

—Marcia, Fort Worth

Mi Cocinita, on Bryan Avenue off Interstate 35W, closed when Virgie Martinez retired. (She’s enjoying retirement.)