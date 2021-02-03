Eats Beat
It was one of Arlington’s best burgers, but now it’s gone to Austin
Mo’s has Mo-ved to Cedar Park
Hey, Bud! What happened to Mo’s Best Eatery in Arlington?
—Darrell, Fort Worth
Moath Zaben’s burgers and housemade pastrami are making a comeback, but in suburban Austin. Mo’s Best Eatery, once an Arlington favorite, just opened in Cedar Park at 325 N. Bell Blvd. (Texas 183).
Best Super Bowl tip: Save your appetite
Hey, Bud! Any tips for the Super Bowl?
—Rodney, Keller
Actually, yes. The morning after the Super Bowl is one of the best times all year to beat the lunch line at busy restaurants like Heim Barbecue on West Magnolia Avenue, Pecan Lodge in Dallas, Joe T. Garcia’s or Campo Verde. (That’s always true the morning after a big event or holiday.)
Hidden restaurants — now they’re gone
Hey, Bud! I saw we lost Santos from Aguilera’s. What was the other “hidden” restaurant in a residential neighborhood?
—Marcia, Fort Worth
Mi Cocinita, on Bryan Avenue off Interstate 35W, closed when Virgie Martinez retired. (She’s enjoying retirement.)
