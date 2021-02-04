Valentine’s ideas in Southlake, Grapevine: Yes, a pizzeria has a $55 steak dinner

Coriander-cured beef tenderloin with Ecuadorian potato cake and cranberry mojo on chef Stephan Pyles’ Valentine’s week menu at Fireside Pies. Handout photo

Legendary Texas chefs Dean Fearing and Stephan Pyles both have Tarrant County outlets now, and both have Valentine’s menus for next weekend.

Sky Creek Kitchen, the restaurant at the new Delta Hotels location in Southlake, is ready for its first big holiday.

The restaurant will serve a $125 three-course dinner Feb. 12-14, featuring a choice of steak-and-lobster, lemon sole with crab legs, or pan-seared scallops.

The appetizers include lobster bisque or oysters, For dessert, there’s a passion-fruit creme brulee with red-velvet lava cake.

The chef is Enam Chowdhury, with Fearing consulting on the new hotel.

The Delta is at 251 Texas 114 East; 254-727-0811, skycreekkitchen.com.

▪ If you mention Fearing, you have to talk about Pyles.

Pyles is doing a special Valentine’s week menu for Fireside Pies, served beginning Feb. 11 and continuing through Feb. 20.

The three-course dinner costs $55 per person with tenderloin or $45 with salmon. The starter is butternut squash soup, and dessert is butterscotch pudding with salted caramel.

It’s available as takeout for safe home dining or served at Fireside Pies, including the Crockett Row and Grapevine locations.

Fireside Pies is open for lunch and dinner at 2949 Crockett St., 817-769-3590. or 1285 S. Main St., Grapevine, 817-416-1285, firesidepies.com.