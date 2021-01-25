Have Valentine’s dinner with some party animals: Fort Worth Zoo offers takeout deal

Pepper the skunk is among the guests at the Fort Worth Zoo’s virtual Valentine’s dinner. Handout photo

Valentine’s dinner is coming home this year, with some real animals as guests.

The Fort Worth Zoo is offering a two-for-$125 takeout Valentine’s dinner and wine from Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine Feb. 13 only, complete with a virtual animal demonstration.

The zoo’s outreach animals will be the guests for an online show to go with the dinner, replacing the zoo’s usual hosted couples evening.

The heat-and-serve dinner from Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine features a choice of shrimp scampi or beef Bolognese with sides and brownies, with a cabernet or sauvignon blanc.

Partygoers must pick up the dinners at the zoo between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m, then get home for the 7 p.m. show.

To reserve, see fortworthzoo.org/valentines-adoption.