Eats Beat
Have Valentine’s dinner with some party animals: Fort Worth Zoo offers takeout deal
Valentine’s dinner is coming home this year, with some real animals as guests.
The Fort Worth Zoo is offering a two-for-$125 takeout Valentine’s dinner and wine from Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine Feb. 13 only, complete with a virtual animal demonstration.
The zoo’s outreach animals will be the guests for an online show to go with the dinner, replacing the zoo’s usual hosted couples evening.
The heat-and-serve dinner from Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine features a choice of shrimp scampi or beef Bolognese with sides and brownies, with a cabernet or sauvignon blanc.
Partygoers must pick up the dinners at the zoo between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m, then get home for the 7 p.m. show.
To reserve, see fortworthzoo.org/valentines-adoption.
