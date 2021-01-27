In search of Kansas City BBQ, lighter Valentine’s dinners and old-time restaurants

J,W. Robinson is still serving from the drive-thru window at Robinson’s Bar-B-Que. bud@star-telegram.com

Robinson’s is ready for KC transplants

Hey, Bud! Is there any Kansas City-style barbecue around here?

Robinson’s Bar-B-Que, 1028 E. Berry St. near Interstate 35W, features the barbecue style co-founder J.W. Robinson learned working at Gates Bar-B-Q in KC. The sauce is thicker and sweeter than most, and the rub is different. Try a whole hickory-smoked chicken, or the hot-and-spicy pork or spicy ribs.

Dining light on Valentine’s night

Hey, Bud! I don’t want steak for Valentine’s Day. What else is out there?

Years ago, Star-Telegram readers voted Steak & Ale “most romantic.” But we’re not quite so beefy now — there’s a salmon special at Clay Pigeon or Ellerbe Fine Foods, lobster ravioli at Piattello or grilled trout at Provender Hall. Toro Toro has a halibut special, and Reata has a takehome spinach-chicken roulade dinner. See the midweek Eats Beat for more ideas or star-telegram.com/eatsbeat. (Order takeout by Feb. 12.)

Oldest buildings: Original, Jambo’s, Bailey’s

Hey, Bud! You said Carshon’s Deli is the oldest restaurant. What about the Jambo’s in Arlington that used to be Arlington Steak House?

Jambo’s, 1724 W. Division St., is billed as the county’s second oldest restaurant building and is throwing the building a 90th birthday party with cake Monday. But Bailey’s Bar-B-Que, 826 Taylor St., might be the second oldest — it also opened in 1931. (Oldest restaurant in the same location is The Original Mexican Eats Cafe, 1930.)