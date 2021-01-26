This much-missed downtown Fort Worth restaurant makes a comeback for Valentine’s Day

Gone too soon, Bird Café is coming back for Valentine’s Day weekend.

The much-missed Sundance Square restaurant will serve steaks, shrimp and chocolate desserts again, this time as takeout dinners from the nearby Flying Saucer, 111 E. Third St.

Bird Café closed in May, but never left our hearts.

So the Saucer kitchen is turning out Bird dinners for safe Valentine’s celebrations at home, and maybe for more holidays to come.

“We have so many guests that wonder why we’re gone and miss the Bird,” Shannon Wynne, founder of both restaurants, wrote in an online message.

Former kitchen crews from Bird came up with a menu with choices such as pork chops with sweet potatoes gratin, diablo shrimp-and-grits with jalapeno gravy or a ribeye steak dinner with chimichurri ($39.99).

They’re ordered online, then picked up during the day at the Saucer.

Desserts include a housemade chocolate mousse, and beer-loving Valentines will want the combo of four chocolates paired with four craft beers.

Basically, the Saucer is serving as a “ghost kitchen.” It’ll do the cooking for Bird’s menu while also serving the regular Saucer menu of pizzas, burgers, bratwurst and lunch specials.

It’s a novel way to bring back dishes from a much-missed restaurant, and it’s not unlikely that the Saucer might bring in more Bird specials.

“We got together with a few of our Saucer folks who used to work at Bird,” Wynne said.

“It’ll be fun.”

Order at http://shop.beerknurd.com/fort-worth-valentines-to-go ; 817-336-7470.