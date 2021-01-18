Eagle Mountain Lake restaurant cuts days, hours due to COVID-19

Augie’s in 2016 when the water was high on Eagle Mountain Lake. rmallison@star-telegram.com

An old-time lakefront marina restaurant and bar that has fought to enforce mask rules has cut its service hours, blaming staff quarantines due to COVID-19.

“The virus has made its way into Augie’s,” Augie’s Sunset Cafe & Marina posted on Facebook Sunday, explaining that the restuarant is not closing but will open only Wednesdays through Sundays and only until 10 p.m. instead of midnight.

“The virus is a severe disease,” owners A.W. and Sheila Pierce went on in the heartrending post.

“It’s making some very sick and some dying. .... I understand some have a hard time with this mask order, but this is what we are asking. We need our customers and employees safe and well.”

Augie’s, 6172 Park Road, a burger and catfish cafe with a busy bar and bands, is reducing hours because some employees are in quarantine, the post explained.

It remains open at 11 a.m. for lunch and dinner daily except Mondays and Tuesdays.

“Take care of your self and your families,” the Pierces wrote. “I hope you will understand, we love you all. God Bless You All.”

Last summer, as the coronavirus pandemic spread, the Pierces wrote on Facebook about their struggle to enforce mask rules and operate with a short staff.

“I have put this message off long enough,” Sheila Pierce posted July 31: “My business and staff have been ridiculed on social media all season. ... My employees have been cursed at, and even some wanted to fight them. ... By bashing small business owners on Social Media only trying to survive is heartbreaking. Please step back before you do so and think about what we as the people are all going through at this time.”