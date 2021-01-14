Eats Beat

In Grapevine, a new hotel offers rooftop drinks inside an all-weather ‘bubble’

The new Hotel Vin has all-weather bubbles around rooftop bar tables.
GRAPEVINE

The new Hotel Vin, Autograph Collection has found a way to offer outside cocktails in winter, but it has its problems.

The hotel, 215 E. Dallas Road, is offering drinks on its Rioja Rooftop Terrace inside all-weather clear vinyl “bubbles” for six people. But it’s not for everybody, and the price is high.

The hotel describes the bubbles as “igloo-like,” where customers can drink and nosh with a skyline view of downtown Grapevine.

The tables are available beginning at 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, for a one-hour window at happy hour or a two-hour window during the evening.

First, a big warning: If you choose to dine inside a giant vinyl bubble, dine only with your own household.

If you get inside a bubble with anyone else, the risk of exposure to viruses is greater than in open air.

Second, the price is steep: $250 for two hours, including an inexpensive bottle of Cava sparkling wine and appetizers.

The happy hour price is cheaper: $100.

To book, call 817-796-9696 or visit hotelvin.com.

