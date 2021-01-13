Eats Beat

Four dine for $40: It’s still one of Fort Worth’s best deals for takeout family dinner

Chef Jon Bonnell will resume serving $40 family dinners in January.
Line up for Bonnell’s dinner

Hey, Bud! You wrote about curbside family meals. I don’t think you gave Jon Bonnell’s enough attention.

—Lots of readers

As COVID-19 gets worse and more families stay inside hoping for the vaccine, Bonnell’s $40 family dinners are more important than ever. The line forms before service starts at 3:30 p.m., and watch his Facebook page for menus, including barbecue, fried chicken, chicken pot pie and chicken piccata or marsala.

Large coffee, and maybe more

Hey, Bud! Did I see you in the curbside pickup spot at McDonald’s?

—Sharp-eyed reader

You bet — I like the new ordering app and I’ll always grab a $1 coffee via the app special. The app at Whataburger works great too, and service is perfect. (Best of all, both let you skip the drive-thru line.)

Book a table for Restaurant Week

Hey, Bud! You mentioned [restaurant] In your column about Winter Restaurant Week. Last summer we went during Restaurant Week and the manager said we had to have reservations a day ahead.

—Longtime reader, first-time commenter

That burns me too. But — sadly — the summer DFW Restaurant Week fine print says restaurants can require reservations Frankly, I haven’t heard of anybody enforcing that in years, and. I wish they had offered you a way to support charity. Thanks for coming out in January to support the Tarrant Area Food Bank and GRACE Grapevine during Winter Restaurant Week.

