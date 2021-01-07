Eats Beat

Fort Worth restaurant goes takeout-only in 2021, won’t reopen dining room all year

The Lunch Box and Black Rooster are side-by-side in the courtyard at 6333 Camp Bowie Blvd.
FORT WORTH

The Lunch Box, a west Fort Worth sandwich cafe open 46 years, will go takeout-only for its 47th.

The Lunch Box, 6333 Camp Bowie Blvd., will serve its traditional sandwiches and salads only as curbside takeout or delivery items, closing its dining room throughout 2021, owner Immy Khan said Thursday.

Khan, also owner of the adjacent Black Rooster Bakery, was one of the city’s first restaurateurs to improve safety and health procedures early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The recent spike in cases shows “we have to protect ourselves from ourselves,” Khan said.

Customers can call or email to pick up the Lunch Box’s old-world traditional chicken salad or pimiento cheese, newer sandwiches such as turkey-avocado, or six salads.

The Lunch Box has benefited as some nearby sandwich cafes with in-house dining closed and others lost workdays because employees were exposed to COVID-19.

“We’ve been very fortunate to gain much of that business,” Khan said.

