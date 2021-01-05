The restaurant in a Fort Worth art museum won awards, but the managers won’t be back

Cafe Modern will be under new management when it reopens at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.

A spokeswoman for California-based Bon Appetit confirmed Tuesday that the company will no longer manage the cafe, which it has operated since the museum opened in 2002.

The restaurant, a perennial Fort Worth brunch favorite and home of countless holiday dinners and wedding receptions, has been closed since a post-July 4 spike in COVID-19 cases.

It is not clear whether any new restaurant would include chef Denise Shavandy, winner in February of an episode on the Food Network show “Chopped.”

The restaurant was listed among the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America by OpenTable.com.

The restaurant in the nearby Kimbell Art Museum has reopened serving box lunches to enjoy indoors or on the open-air patio, or sack lunches to take to the Kimbell lawn.