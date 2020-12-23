Hack the waiting line: How and when to beat the crowd at busy Fort Worth restaurants

Go Saturday to beat the crowds

Hey, Bud! When’s a good time to beat the crowd and take the family somewhere like Joe T’s, Heim and Hurtado BBQ, or to see the lights at Campo Verde?

—Bennett, Arlington

This is an all-time restaurant hack: Go to busy restaurants the day after a big holiday or party night. So the best time to go is for lunch Saturday, Dec. 26, or Jan. 1-2. Other good days are March 18, July 5 or Nov. 1. (Or try going Monday, Dec. 28. There’s often a shorter line the morning after a Cowboys late game.)

The Iron Skillet Restaurant at a Weatherford truck stop has an old-timey, long soup-and-salad bar. Iron Skillet Restaurant

Where the truckers go for Christmas

Hey, Bud! Are any other inexpensive places open Christmas Day? I’m worried Furr’s will be too crowded.

—Anita, Arlington

The Iron Skillet Restaurant inside the TA-Petro Travel Center, 2001 Santa Fe Drive in Weatherford, is open. It’s a classic truck stop restaurant with turkey, ham, sides and pumpkin pie on a sprawling buffet. (For now, servers refresh your plate). In Arlington, the Skillet N Grill plate-lunch cafe is open, and in Fort Worth try Ol’ South or Heaven’s Gate.

Day Break Cafe serves breakfast and lunch every day of the year.





Christmas Day at the drive-thru

Hey, Bud! What about somewhere with a drive-thru window?

—Saginaw reader

There no Christmas special, but Day Break Cafe, 2720 White Settlement Road, is a good local cafe serving breakfasts and a burgers-and-tacos plate lunch menu at its safe drive-thru window every day of the year. Both Fuel City Tacos locations have walk-up windows, including in Saginaw.