A barbecue find on a farm road south of Fort Worth: Welcome to Rack Attack

The Burleson area is growing a barbecue reputation.

The same week Heim Barbecue announced its new location in Old Town, pitmaster Brandon Anderson opened Rack Attack BBQ at 6620 Storm Cat Lane, off Farm Road 1187 between Burleson ans Mansfield.

This is Anderson’s dream. For the last two years, he’s catered barbecue pop-ups, opened Rack Attack as a “barbecue store” and hosted a “Texas Barbecue Show” podcast.

Finally, he’s selling barbecue along with tongs, charcoal lighters and spatulas, and the food lives up to the billing.

This is sweet barbecue with a soft pecan-oak-cherrywood smoked flavor, not the hickory-oak we’re accustomed to. The flavor is usually best for pulled pork and ribs, but Anderson has good success with his brisket ($15/plate, $24/pound).

The sweet, thick sauce also matches the profile. This is the kind of barbecue you’d usually find in East Texas, drastically different from Jambo’s down the road or Burleson restaurants such as Hard Eight and Rudy’s.

Anderson is also proud of his three sausages — green onion, black-pepper or jalapeno-and-cheese.

And, yes, Rack Attack has pork belly burnt ends.

The distinctive sides include redskin potato salad, white cheddar mac-and-cheese, chipotle slaw or a bacon-asparagus pasta salad.

Rack Attack has a giant beer garden for safe outdoor dining, but for now, it’s BYOB.

The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner Wednesday through Saturday and lunch Sunday; 682-410-4442, rackattackbarbecue.com.