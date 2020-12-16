Heim Barbecue to open newest location in Old Town Burleson development

The fourth Heim Barbecue will open in a new Burleson development, the city announced Tuesday,

The new building at 135 W. Ellison St. will expand the city’s Old Town area, accordng to the city announcement. BTX Old Town is the developer.

It’s the first suburban location for Heim Barbecue, Emma and Travis Heim’s craft barbecue restaurant known for high-end meats and large portions.

A new Heim opened last month at 3130 W. Mockingbird Lane in Dallas, just east of Cedar Springs Road and Love Field.

Heim, listed among Texas Monthly’s Top 50 barbecue restaurants in Texas, opened in 2014 as an East Hattie Street food truck. It moved in 2017 to a full-scale restaurant and bar at 1109 W. Magnolia Ave.

Heim also opened a second location this fall at 5333 White Settlement Road in the new River District near the West Fork of the Trinity River.