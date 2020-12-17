Eats Beat
Don’t wait too late to order tamales. Some last-minute stops (one might surprise you)
For late tamale shopping
Hey, Bud! Where do I buy last-minute tamales?
—Diane, Fort Worth
Some small vendors have been sold out of tamales for weeks, so I understand the concern. Esperanza’s Restaurant & Bakery is the usual recommendation. The new Tommy Tamale in Keller is doing big business. The Pulido’s restaurants in Benbrook, Hurst and Saginaw take orders for tamales in seven flavors (and also pralines). Cardona Tortilla Factory sells pork tamales and excellent Tex-Mex lunches to go. If you wait too late, try any Supermercado El Rancho.
Tamales and ice cream
Hey, Bud! Didn’t you say Braum’s has tamales?
—Roger, Fort Worth
Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Stores grocery case has excellent beef tamales from local Rodriguez Foods. (They’re even cheaper wholesale at the factory, 2901 Decatur Ave.)
Bonnell’s holiday schedule
Hey, Bud! We’ve been getting chef Jon Bonnell’s family dinners. Is he doing them over the holidays?
—Sharon, Fort Worth
Chef Jon Bonnell’s $40 curbside family dinner packs have been a blessing for 70,000 people who can’t go out safely, or families that can’t afford dining out. He’ll serve them Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays the next two weekends, working around holidays. Pickup starts at 3:30 p.m., with cocktails and MELT ice cream also for sale.
