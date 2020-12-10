Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Eats Beat

Add new hotels in Grapevine, Southlake to holiday dining plans near Fort Worth

Grapevine is now home to the new Hotel Vin, part of the Mariott Autograph Collection and located in the heart of the historic North Texas city. City officials and others participated at the ribbon cutting in early September.
Grapevine is now home to the new Hotel Vin, part of the Mariott Autograph Collection and located in the heart of the historic North Texas city. City officials and others participated at the ribbon cutting in early September. City of Grapevine

You had us at banoffee pie

Hey, Bud! You mentioned the Gaylord and the Four Seasons for Christmas dinner. What about the new hotels?

—Rodney, Keller

Bacchus Kitchen + Bar at the Hotel Vin in Grapevine is promoting a $125 family-style Christmas dinner with roast duck, prime rib, sides and banoffee pie (banana toffee). Sky Creek Kitchen at the new Delta Hotels Dallas Southlake had chef Dean Fearing’s help on the menu, but it hasn’t announced a Christmas plan.

Brio Italian in Southlake Town Square is open, along with two Fort Worth hotel restaurants, Toro Toro and Ruth’s Chris. Both Mercury Chophouse locations also will be open.

Eats Beat newsletter

Be in the know on where to eat and the newest restaurants to check out in North Texas.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Dining guides are digital

Hey, Bud! When we were living in New Orleans, we enjoyed “The Underground Gourmet” guide of not-to-be-missed restaurants. Is there a Tarrant County or DFW guide?

—Don, Fort Worth

Those conversations mostly unfold here and on Yelp.com, TripAdvisor.com or Facebook foodie pages and groups (I’m at facebook.com/diningguy). Social media reviews are unreliable, but the photos help. (One of the best guides online is Roadfood.com.)

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Not the same Candlelite

Hey, Bud! Were the Candlelite Inn in Arlington and the Candlelite Drive-In in Fort Worth related?

—George, Cresson

Not all. There were several Candlelite hamburger drive-ins with big neon candles, including one at Interstate 30 and Forest Park Boulevard and another on Camp Bowie Boulevard. The last neon candle was still standing in Ennis last time I went through. The drive-in had become a taqueria.

Profile Image of Bud Kennedy’s Eats Beat
Bud Kennedy’s Eats Beat
Columnist Bud Kennedy is a Fort Worth guy who covered high school football at 16 and has moved on to two Super Bowls, seven political conventions and 15 Texas Legislature sessions. Since 1985, he has also written more than 2,000 “Eats Beat” columns about Texas dining, restaurants and food.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service