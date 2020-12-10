Eats Beat
Add new hotels in Grapevine, Southlake to holiday dining plans near Fort Worth
You had us at banoffee pie
Hey, Bud! You mentioned the Gaylord and the Four Seasons for Christmas dinner. What about the new hotels?
—Rodney, Keller
Bacchus Kitchen + Bar at the Hotel Vin in Grapevine is promoting a $125 family-style Christmas dinner with roast duck, prime rib, sides and banoffee pie (banana toffee). Sky Creek Kitchen at the new Delta Hotels Dallas Southlake had chef Dean Fearing’s help on the menu, but it hasn’t announced a Christmas plan.
Brio Italian in Southlake Town Square is open, along with two Fort Worth hotel restaurants, Toro Toro and Ruth’s Chris. Both Mercury Chophouse locations also will be open.
Dining guides are digital
Hey, Bud! When we were living in New Orleans, we enjoyed “The Underground Gourmet” guide of not-to-be-missed restaurants. Is there a Tarrant County or DFW guide?
—Don, Fort Worth
Those conversations mostly unfold here and on Yelp.com, TripAdvisor.com or Facebook foodie pages and groups (I’m at facebook.com/diningguy). Social media reviews are unreliable, but the photos help. (One of the best guides online is Roadfood.com.)
Not the same Candlelite
Hey, Bud! Were the Candlelite Inn in Arlington and the Candlelite Drive-In in Fort Worth related?
—George, Cresson
Not all. There were several Candlelite hamburger drive-ins with big neon candles, including one at Interstate 30 and Forest Park Boulevard and another on Camp Bowie Boulevard. The last neon candle was still standing in Ennis last time I went through. The drive-in had become a taqueria.
