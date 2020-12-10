Add new hotels in Grapevine, Southlake to holiday dining plans near Fort Worth

Grapevine is now home to the new Hotel Vin, part of the Mariott Autograph Collection and located in the heart of the historic North Texas city. City officials and others participated at the ribbon cutting in early September. City of Grapevine

You had us at banoffee pie

Hey, Bud! You mentioned the Gaylord and the Four Seasons for Christmas dinner. What about the new hotels?

—Rodney, Keller

Bacchus Kitchen + Bar at the Hotel Vin in Grapevine is promoting a $125 family-style Christmas dinner with roast duck, prime rib, sides and banoffee pie (banana toffee). Sky Creek Kitchen at the new Delta Hotels Dallas Southlake had chef Dean Fearing’s help on the menu, but it hasn’t announced a Christmas plan.

Brio Italian in Southlake Town Square is open, along with two Fort Worth hotel restaurants, Toro Toro and Ruth’s Chris. Both Mercury Chophouse locations also will be open.

Eats Beat newsletter Be in the know on where to eat and the newest restaurants to check out in North Texas. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Dining guides are digital

Hey, Bud! When we were living in New Orleans, we enjoyed “The Underground Gourmet” guide of not-to-be-missed restaurants. Is there a Tarrant County or DFW guide?

—Don, Fort Worth

Those conversations mostly unfold here and on Yelp.com, TripAdvisor.com or Facebook foodie pages and groups (I’m at facebook.com/diningguy). Social media reviews are unreliable, but the photos help. (One of the best guides online is Roadfood.com.)

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Not the same Candlelite

Hey, Bud! Were the Candlelite Inn in Arlington and the Candlelite Drive-In in Fort Worth related?

—George, Cresson

Not all. There were several Candlelite hamburger drive-ins with big neon candles, including one at Interstate 30 and Forest Park Boulevard and another on Camp Bowie Boulevard. The last neon candle was still standing in Ennis last time I went through. The drive-in had become a taqueria.