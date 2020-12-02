Where’s the best place in Fort Worth to find Texas food during the rodeo?

Chili at Lonesome Dove Western Bistro. Handout photo

Lonesome Dove, Provender Hall for big spenders

Hey, Bud! What are the can’t-miss restaurants while I’m there for the rodeo?

—Russell, calling from West Texas

On the high end, both Lonesome Dove Western Bistro and Provender Hall are doing a great job in the Fort Worth Stockyards. Lonesome Dove has a greatest-hits anniversary menu with excellent chicken-fried steak and chili, and don’t miss the garlic-stuffed tenderloin. (It also has a large, safe outdoor patio and temperature checks to keep dining safer.) For burgers, Rodeo Goat has a big, safe patio. For a bargain chicken-fried steak, Rufus Bar & Grill in Cityview has the old CFS from Billy’s Oak Acres.

Heim for BBQ, but there’s more

Hey, Bud! Man, what about the best barbecue?

—Russell again

The big name is Heim, and the Trinity River location has a large, safe patio for outdoor dining. Don’t overlook the excellent Panther City BBQ in Fort Worth or Hurtado Barbecue in Arlington, both with large outdoor dining areas. If you want to explore, hit Goldee’s south of Kennedale and Zavala’s in Grand Prairie.

Small, unique local cafes

Hey, Bud! What were those little local cafes with outdoor dining?

—Howard, Keller

I go to two: Old Neighborhood Grill in Fort Worth and River Oaks Cafe. Both have a few tables scattered along the front sidewalk. I also like the outdoor dining at Esperanza’s Restaurant & Bakery on North Main Street, and the little tables at Josefina’s in River Oaks. For a nicer restaurant, Piola Italian. (Reminder: Never go anywhere crowded.)