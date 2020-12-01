Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Eats Beat

Book early for Christmas brunches in the Fort Worth area, and bring your credit card

Toro Toro is the new steakhouse in the Worthington Renaissance hotel.
Toro Toro is the new steakhouse in the Worthington Renaissance hotel. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com
FORT WORTH

If you’re going out for Christmas Day lunch, don’t waste time.

Only a handful of restaurants will be open that day, and space will be limited.

So far, the list has a few familiar names:

Toro Toro, in the Worthington Renaissance at 200 Main St., will open at 11 a.m.; torotorofortworth.com.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 815 Main St., will open at 11 a.m.; ruthschris.com.

Eats Beat newsletter

Be in the know on where to eat and the newest restaurants to check out in North Texas.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Mercury Chophouse, 525 Taylor St., Fort Worth, and 2221 E. Lamar Blvd., Arlington, is taking reservations at both locations. The Arlington website is mercurychophouse.com.

LAW at the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas, 4150 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving, will serve a $95 brunch from 10 a.m.; fourseasons.com.

Riverwalk Cantina and Zeppole at the Gaylord Texan Resort, 1501 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine, will serve an $85 brunch from 11 a.m.; gaylordtexan.com.

Some small Chinese and Mexican restaurants also open. (Watch for updates at star-telegram.com/eatsbeat).

$20 FOR 1 YEAR

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER
Profile Image of Bud Kennedy’s Eats Beat
Bud Kennedy’s Eats Beat
Columnist Bud Kennedy is a Fort Worth guy who covered high school football at 16 and has moved on to two Super Bowls, seven political conventions and 15 Texas Legislature sessions. Since 1985, he has also written more than 2,000 “Eats Beat” columns about Texas dining, restaurants and food.
  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service