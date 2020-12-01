Eats Beat
Book early for Christmas brunches in the Fort Worth area, and bring your credit card
If you’re going out for Christmas Day lunch, don’t waste time.
Only a handful of restaurants will be open that day, and space will be limited.
So far, the list has a few familiar names:
▪ Toro Toro, in the Worthington Renaissance at 200 Main St., will open at 11 a.m.; torotorofortworth.com.
▪ Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 815 Main St., will open at 11 a.m.; ruthschris.com.
▪ Mercury Chophouse, 525 Taylor St., Fort Worth, and 2221 E. Lamar Blvd., Arlington, is taking reservations at both locations. The Arlington website is mercurychophouse.com.
▪ LAW at the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas, 4150 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving, will serve a $95 brunch from 10 a.m.; fourseasons.com.
▪ Riverwalk Cantina and Zeppole at the Gaylord Texan Resort, 1501 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine, will serve an $85 brunch from 11 a.m.; gaylordtexan.com.
Some small Chinese and Mexican restaurants also open. (Watch for updates at star-telegram.com/eatsbeat).
