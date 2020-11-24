Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Late Thanksgiving updates: Elegant hotel dinners, and two specials for less than $20

If you’re still making last-minute Thanksgiving plans, several restaurants have added late offers.

The Omni Fort Worth isn’t serving a buffet this year, but the Whiskey & Rye bar is offering family turkey, ham or rib-eye dinners serving five to 16 people for $139-$339 if you order in advance and pick up by 3 p.m. Wednesday; chownow.com.

B&B Butchers will take orders only for $75 to-go dinners Thanksgiving Day featuring turkey or prime rib with four sides, an appetizer and a choice of pie for dessert; bbbutchers.com.

If Denny’s is your turkey dinner of choice, the North Carolina-based chain is offering turkey dinners to go for $10.49 or a heat-and-eat family dinner for four people for $37.99 (pies $8.99 extra); dennys.com.

In Erath County, both luxury Rough Creek Lodge and down-home Jake & Dorothy’s will be open and serving.

Rough Creek Lodge’s $110 lunch features oak-roasted turkey, sausage cornbread dressing, appetizers, sides and dessert choices such as pumpkin-maple cheesecake or Sorrells Farms pecan pie; 5165 County Road 2013, south of Glen Rose, 254-918-2550, roughcreek.com.

Jake & Dorothy’s $17.95 lunch features turkey and dressing, ham or chicken-fried steak, sides and pumpkin pie; in-house or curbside, 406 E. Washington St., Stephenville, 254-965-5211.

