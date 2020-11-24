Here’s where to find big beef ribs. (Start in the Stockyards, of course.)

Beef ribs at Cooper’s in the Stockyards. Courtesy photo

The Stockyards, Arlington for beef ribs

Hey, Bud! Where I should go to get great beef ribs?

—Marvin, Lipan

Here’s where Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que shines, along with its “big chop,” the grilled steaks and the other unique meats smoked over an open pit, Hill Country style. Riscky’s BBQ offers all-you-can-eat beef ribs, and the excellent Hurtado Barbecue in Arlington has beef ribs weekends. Heim Barbecue has beef short ribs.

Eats Beat newsletter Be in the know on where to eat and the newest restaurants to check out in North Texas. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Book now for Christmas lunch

Hey, Bud! It was rough finding someplace for Thanksgiving dinner. Will it be this way for Christmas?

—Diner safely distanced two tables over in the Paris Coffee Shop

Much tougher. Almost nobody opens Christmas except hotels, truck stops and a few Asian restaurants (like First Chinese Bar-B-Q). The only major restaurants booking Christmas reservations are Ruth’s Chris Steak House, both Mercury Chophouse locations and Toro Toro in the Worthington Renaissance. The Del Frisco’s restaurants and Eddie V’s are booking tables in late afternoon.

Stand by for more burritos

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Hey, Bud! What’s replacing Taco Cabana on South Hulen Street?

—Rosemary, Fort Worth

I hear more burritos, bowls and tacos are on the way. No formal word yet.