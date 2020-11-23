Here’s a place to go for family Thanksgiving and to thank Fort Worth police, too

The turkey and ham Thanksgiving plate for Fort Worth police officers at Mercury Chophouse. Fort Worth Police Officers Association

You know the rule: Don’t go anywhere crowded.

I can suggest a quiet place: downtown Fort Worth.

From lunch through late Thanksgiving night, you can dine outdoors with Fort Worth police and first responders, or order turkey dinners to go from Mercury Chophouse, 525 Taylor St. in the Tower.

The thin office crowds and lighter holiday decorations have also slimmed the downtown crowds. So there are also tables available for safe outdoor patios at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle and Del Frisco’s Grille, and for inside dining at Capital Grille, Ruth’s Chris and Toro Toro.

The prices aren’t as low as at Luby’s or Ol’ South. Dinner downtown will cost from $39 up.

The Double Eagle or Capital Grille might be the best. But Mercury’s $49.95 dinners help support the Fort Worth Police Association.

First responders working the holiday eat free all day on both Thanksgiving and Christmas at Mercury, a 10-year tradition for owner Zack Moutaouakil.

It’s been a rough year for every downtown restaurant, even for the big, popular places like Grace, Reata and Waters.

“These have been tough times — but I opened one of the first steakhouses downtown, and I’m hanging in there,,” Moutaouakil said. Besides COVID-19, there were justice protests.

Mercury didn’t originally plan to be open Thanksgiving.

“I wasn’t sure whether I could do dinner for the police this year, or whether they would want to come,” he said.

It turns out that they might want to come, but to pick up turkey dinners to go.

“So we decided — we’ll be here,” he said.

He’s rounded up 30 turkeys to roast plus 17 or 18 hams.

“It is a tremendous partnership,” police association President Manny Ramirez said.

“This year will look a bit different with social distancing and masks, but we are looking forward to it.”

The dinner is open to anyone, either dine-in or takeout. It comes with stuffing, gravy and green beans, salad and dessert.

Mercury’s companion restaurant, Keller Chophouse, will be closed Thanksgiving but open other nights.

(A Mercury Chophouse in Arlington is separately owned.)

Mercury Chophouse serves Connecticut-based Allen Brothers Steaks and has a pianist on weekends. The Fort Worth location is open for dinner weeknights and Saturdays; 817-336-4129.

For the complete list of Thanksgiving restaurant options, see star-telegram.com/eatsbeat.