Eats Beat
Where’s the best pecan pie or yeast rolls? A bakery, pie shop and some surprise finds
On the pecan pie hunt
Hey, Bud! I’d like to order a good pecan pie for Thanksgiving — actually, a great one. Not fried, not chocolate. Suggestions?
—Claudia, Fort Worth
Black Rooster Cafe & Bakery and the Buttermilk Sky Pie shops both have a great pecan pie. The one at Paris Coffee Shop might have the most pecans. Rosako’s Soul Food in Bedford has a bourbon-pecan version. (H-E-B and Central Market sell Goode Company pies from Houston. There’s a lot of great pecan pie out there these days.)
In search of yeast roll dough
Hey, Bud! Just drove by Grandy’s and it is closed. Every Thanksgiving we would get the pans of yeast rolls to be baked at home. Know any places that sell yeast roll dough?
—Anne, Fort Worth
The Grandy’s chain has thinned down, so to speak, but there are still locations in Irving and the Dallas area. I think the tradition in Fort Worth is always monkey bread from Harper’s Blue Bonnet Bakery, but 30-year landmark Michaels Cuisine also has chef Michael S. Thomson’s excellent yeast rolls to bake at home.
New room for Morris Neal’s
Hey, Bud! Did you read about Morris Neal’s?
—Glenn, Cleburne
I have now! The legendary Morris Neal’s Handy Hamburgers, part of Cleburne since 1938 and in the current location at 200 S. Mill St. since 1970, will expand the dining room.
