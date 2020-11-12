Eats Beat
Thanksgiving with a smoky flavor: Cooper’s BBQ in Fort Worth selling dinner package
Thanksgiving dinner might come from a barbecue restaurant.
Cooper’s Old-Time Pit Bar-B-Que in the Fort Worth Stockyards is selling a smoked turkey breast and side dishes for six ($62) and whole fruit or pecan cobblers ($32-$38).
Cooper’s, 301 Stockyards Blvd., has operated quietly for 10 years in the Stockyards. It has a big patio and room for social distancing.
The “Big Chop,” a double-cut pork chop, is the eye-catcher.
But don’t overlook the charcoaled rib-eyes on weekends.
The pre-Thanksgiving takeout menu also offers a turkey breast for $50 and larger pans of side dishes for $30.
(Cooper’s is not selling whole turkeys.)
Cooper’s is open for lunch and dinner daily; 817-626-6464, coopersbbqfortworth.com/menu.
Comments