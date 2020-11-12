It’s a true Southwestern turkey dinner — and you order it from a pizza restaurant

Southwestern chef Stephan Pyles’ Thanksgiving dinner is now available in Fort Worth and Grapevine.

Pyles’ collaboration with Fireside Pies will add turkey takeout to those Italian restaurants, with a $195 dinner that serves from four to six.

The dinners feature a choice of wood-roasted turkey breast with blue corn-chorizo stuffing, or chipotle barbecue pork.

Sides include spicy sweet potatoes and elote (roasted corn Mexico-style), along with a pea salad with smoked bacon and fontina.

Dinners come with a choice of a pumpkin-pecan pie or a apple-cream cheese flatbread. (Extra pies are $15.)

The restaurants, 2949 Crockett St. in Fort Worth and 1285 S. Main St. in Grapevine, are also serving a full menu of Pyles specials including a sausage-onion-chile Vietnamese pizza on crispy rice paper, a chicken- or cauliflower-crust pizza with a choice of toppings, or a tlayua, a “Oaxacan pizza” with black beans and avocado on a flour tortilla.

The daily dessert is a chocolate-Maker’s Mark bourbon layer cake.

To order for Thanksgiving, email chef Joe Bozarth at jbozarth@firesidepies.com, or call or drop by Fireside Pies.

Fireside Pies Fort Worth and Grapevine locations are open for dinner Mondays through Thursdays, lunch and dinner Fridays through Sundays; 817-769-3590, 817-416-1285, firesidepies.com.

More Thanksgiving updates:

▪ Local Foods Kitchen in Fort Worth features a roast turkey breast with sage or cornbread dressing, sides and pumpkin pie (for eight to 10, $200).

▪ Del Frisco’s Grille in downtown Fort Worth and Southlake will offer dinner from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., featuring turkey and mashed potatoes with squash bisque ($39, takeout for two to four $98, takeout for four to six $195). But be warned: The menu lists “stuffing,” not dressing.

▪ Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille in Grapevine joins other prime steakhouses offering dinner dine-in or to go, featuring turkey and sausage-sage dressing, sides, apple-walnut salad and squash soup ($45, child’s plate $15, takeout for four $139, pumpkin cheesecake for one-four $8-$20).

▪ Capital Grille in Fort Worth is starting to book up but is offering a takeout dinner of turkey with brioche stuffing and sides ($43, children $15) plus pumpkin cheesecake ($11). Corporate cousin Eddie V’s is also serving dine-in or takeout.

▪ The Classic at Roanoke offers a takeout Thanksgiving dinner to reheat featuring turkey and dressing, sides and pumpkin or pecan pie ($30).

▪ Pinstripes in the Shops at Clearfork is offering a dinner to go with turkey, stuffing and crispy Brussels sprouts ($107 for six to eight, pies $14).