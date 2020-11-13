Eats Beat
Here’s when to order Mike Smith’s pies before the Paris Coffee Shop changes hands
Pie update at the Paris
Hey, Bud! How much longer will Mike Smith bake the pies at Paris Coffee Shop?
—West side guy
Tentatively through Dec. 31, he says, so order holiday pies. Smith has a contract to sell the 95-year-old plate-lunch cafe to chef Louis Lambert and investors, but Smith says the deal isn’t final yet. If the sale goes through and Smith retires, assistants will bake the pies and the restaurant will continue, with a remodeling ahead.
The Original del Norte is a few weeks away
Hey, Bud! When does The Original open on the north side?
—Nacho connoisseur
Next month, maybe. The Original del Norte will replace El Rancho Grande. It’ll be a new second location for the 90-year-old west side Tex-Mex restaurant legacy. Rancho Grande’s Falcon family retired.
Los Vaq on the move
Hey, Bud! Where’d Los Vaqueros go?
—Aledo guy
If you’re talking about Los Vaqueros West in the Parker County location, it’s moving and reopening at 4899 Interstate 20, Willow Park, in the old Fish Creek location. If you’re talking about the TCU location, it moved to 3201 S. University Drive.
