Here’s when to order Mike Smith’s pies before the Paris Coffee Shop changes hands

Pie update at the Paris

Hey, Bud! How much longer will Mike Smith bake the pies at Paris Coffee Shop?

—West side guy

Tentatively through Dec. 31, he says, so order holiday pies. Smith has a contract to sell the 95-year-old plate-lunch cafe to chef Louis Lambert and investors, but Smith says the deal isn’t final yet. If the sale goes through and Smith retires, assistants will bake the pies and the restaurant will continue, with a remodeling ahead.

Eats Beat newsletter Be in the know on where to eat and the newest restaurants to check out in North Texas. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The cantina bar at El Rancho Grande Mexican Restaurant. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com

The Original del Norte is a few weeks away

Hey, Bud! When does The Original open on the north side?

—Nacho connoisseur

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Next month, maybe. The Original del Norte will replace El Rancho Grande. It’ll be a new second location for the 90-year-old west side Tex-Mex restaurant legacy. Rancho Grande’s Falcon family retired.

The new Los Vaqueros on South University Drive. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com





Los Vaq on the move

Hey, Bud! Where’d Los Vaqueros go?

—Aledo guy

If you’re talking about Los Vaqueros West in the Parker County location, it’s moving and reopening at 4899 Interstate 20, Willow Park, in the old Fish Creek location. If you’re talking about the TCU location, it moved to 3201 S. University Drive.