Del Frisco’s 20% off deal leads list of Veterans Day specials in Fort Worth

Veterans Day specials have become common, but one restaurant chain is sweetening the deal.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse and Del Frisco’s Grille, both now owned by Houston-based Landry’s, are offering 20% off regularly priced food Wednesday to veterans plus a family of four.

Both restaurants have big patios. so there’s room for safe dining.

With the discount, the Double Eagle’s filet medallions platter with green beans and mashed potatoes is about $31. The steak menu starts with the filet mignon, $38 with the discount (the sides are extra).

It’s a good time to scout Del’s and see if you want to come back for the $49 Thanksgiving dinner.

The Del Frisco’s Grilles in Fort Worth and Southlake are slightly less expensive. After the caravan downtown (instead of a motorcade this year), a roast chicken lunch platter will sell for about $18 Wednesday with the discount.

Other deals:

▪ Chili’s will offer a free meal Nov. 11.

▪ Cotton Patch Cafes offer a free chicken-fried steak or chicken-fried chicken platter Nov. 11.

▪ To preserve safety and prevent crowding, Golden Corral will offer veterans a promotional card good for a free meal through May 31.

