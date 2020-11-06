This restaurant in far north Fort Worth offers a turkey dinner without all the guilt

Turkey without the carbs

Hey, Bud! I know about all the take-home Thanksgiving dinners. Anything on the lighter side?

—Diner finishing his pumpkin pie at Paris Coffee Shop

Beacon Cafe, 12721 Business U.S. 287 North near Saginaw, is the only restaurant I’ve seen offering a choice of a lighter take-home dinner. Beacon has a regular turkey-and-dressing family dinner for $165 (serves six to eight) or a lighter dinner for $195 with whipped cauliflower, roasted sweet potatoes, green beans, blood-orange cranberry sauce and mini-jar pumpkin pie desserts.

Still waiting on Roy Pope

Hey, Bud! Any word on Roy Pope Grocery reopening?

—Gary, Fort Worth

Work has just begun after permit delays, so look for chef Louis Lambert’s new version of the 77-year-old neighborhood grocery and bistro to reopen in spring. (Meanwhile, try the new Meat Board, 6314 Camp Bowie Blvd., or Burgundy’s Local, 3326 W. Seventh St.)

No Longhorn yet, but watch the roadhouse

Hey, Bud! What about the new Longhorn Steakhouse at Alliance? It’s taken forever.

—Angela, Fort Worth

That’s now listed for a spring opening at 9369 North Freeway. But Texas Roadhouse is close to opening this month further north at 18355 Interstate 35W.