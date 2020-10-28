Restaurant switch in a Fort Worth shopping center: Tacos out, coffee in

A sign offers “farm to cup” dining at the new Ascension Coffee in Fort Worth. bud@star-telegram.com

Rumored for years and then under construction just as long, Ascension Coffee will open by mid-November, but the space next door is empty in the WestBend shopping center.

Bartaco will not reopen, the company told customers in an email this week. A notice on the door, 1701 River Run, says the locks have been changed.

The new Fort Worth location of Dallas-based Ascension, billed as an Australian-style coffee shop, restaurant and happy-hour lounge at 1751 River Run, along the Trinity Trails facing the Clear Fork near Forest Park, the Fort Worth Zoo and TCU.

An Ascension was planned for WestBend when the center opened, but its arrival was delayed when a supermarket with a Starbucks briefly leased space nearby.

The Fort Worth Ascension overlooks the trail, serving a complete menu along with local pastries from nearby Black Rooster Bakery.

The most popular items on the menu are the ubiquitous avocado toast or eggs Benedict, but the menu also includes sandwiches and paninis, salads and a soup of the day.

Breakfasts range from bacon and eggs to a ricotta souffle pancake or a bacon-leek frittata.

Connecticut-owned Bartaco was briefly part of Southlake-based Del Frisco’s but the two companies split and have gone separate ways.

A Lao-Thai restaurant, ZAAP Kitchen, will also open nearby adjacent to HG Sply Co.

