Blue Bonnet Bakery in Fort Worth to reopen next weekend after employees sidelined

A shopper wearing a mask for protection against COVID-19 leaves a grocery store that is also serving as an early polling site, Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Austin, Texas. AP

Blue Bonnet Bakery will reopen by next weekend after closing for lack of employees because of positive COVID-19 exposures, co-owner Michael Hart said Saturday.

Workers will begin returning by midweek and the bakery hopes to reopen Thursday, he said.

On Facebook, the bakery posted a letter saying it will be closed for “deep cleaning and maintenance” and will not be taking orders until it reopens.

“We hold the safety of our staff and customers in highest regard,” the letter said.

Blue Bonnet, 4705 Camp Bowie Blvd., would usually enjoy a busy Halloween week, particularly with the earlier closing of McKinley’s Bakery in University Park Village.

Eats Beat newsletter Be in the know on where to eat and the newest restaurants to check out in North Texas. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The 86-year-old, family-owned bakery appears to be one of the first restaurants to lose work days to a new spike in COVID-19 cases that is expected to worsen at least through mid-November.