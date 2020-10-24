Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Blue Bonnet Bakery in Fort Worth to reopen next weekend after employees sidelined

FORT WORTH

Blue Bonnet Bakery will reopen by next weekend after closing for lack of employees because of positive COVID-19 exposures, co-owner Michael Hart said Saturday.

Workers will begin returning by midweek and the bakery hopes to reopen Thursday, he said.

On Facebook, the bakery posted a letter saying it will be closed for “deep cleaning and maintenance” and will not be taking orders until it reopens.

“We hold the safety of our staff and customers in highest regard,” the letter said.

Blue Bonnet, 4705 Camp Bowie Blvd., would usually enjoy a busy Halloween week, particularly with the earlier closing of McKinley’s Bakery in University Park Village.

The 86-year-old, family-owned bakery appears to be one of the first restaurants to lose work days to a new spike in COVID-19 cases that is expected to worsen at least through mid-November.

