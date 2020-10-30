Where’s Hookers Grill again? The new ‘onion burger’ grill is inside a stove shop

Finding the Hookers burgers

Hey, Bud! I went looking for Hookers Grill near Hudson Oaks but couldn’t find it. Where it is again?

—Lexy, Fort Worth

The new location for Hookers Grill and its Oklahoma-style grilled-onion or jalapeno burgers is 4019 Fort Worth Highway, inside David’s Stove Shop between Hudson Oaks and Willow Park.

Fresh-air dining for Turkey Day

Hey, Bud! What are the guidelines for Thanksgiving?

—Carol, Fort Worth

More in an upcoming Eats Beat. But plan to dine outside, or open the doors and windows for maximum ventilation. Have one or two people serve all the plates so spoons aren’t passed. Whether you’re at home or in a restaurant, wear masks except to take a bite or drink. Take good care of family members.

A new Jon’s Grille

Hey, Bud! What do you know about Jon’s Grille on Berry Street?

—Jonathan, Fort Worth

All I know is what 360 West reported: Chef Jon Bonnell is opening a burger grill in the former location of The Hop and the Aardvark, 2905 W. Berry St. The name evokes memories of an old Jon’s Grille nearby on South University Drive, known for serving the “greatest hits”: a replica of the old Carlson’s bakon-burger, a Griddle Systems burger and a Rockyfeller Hamburgers burger.