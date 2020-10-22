Texas Chicken-Fried Steak Day is coming up. Prepare for breakfast, lunch and dinner

(Adapted from a column published Oct. 25, 2011.)

Besides politics and religion, nothing can get a bar brawl going like chicken-fried steak.

The “best” is a matter of wide dispute, ranging from the lightly floured steaks at revered Mary’s Cafe in Palo Pinto County to the juicy, thick sirloins at better restaurants such as Lucile’s or Reata.

On Oct., 26, Texas devotes an entire day to chicken-fried steak and discussions thereof.

Then-state Rep. Ralph Sheffield of Temple, who had owned a steakhouse, persuaded fellow lawmakers in 2011 to agree on a holiday, if not on a single official state chicken-fried steak.

“I did it because Texas has the greatest chicken-fried steak in the world,” Sheffield said then.

“I’ve had it made from prime beef, and I’ve had it made with scrawny little cutlets. It’s just one of those things Texans love.”

Seven restaurants across Texas helped lobby for the holiday, including Fort Worth’s landmark Paris Coffee Shop, in its 95th year as a breakfast-and-lunch cafe at 704 W. Magnolia Ave.

(Paris owner Mike Smith now also offers a “senior plate” chicken-fried steak.)

One of the favorite chicken-fried steaks locally is served at a chicken restaurant: Babe’s Chicken Dinner House in Arlington, Burleson, Granbury, North Richland Hills and Roanoke.

The competition for “best” is limited on a Monday.

But for safe outdoor dining Monday, celebrate Texas Chicken-Fried Steak Day at Lucile’s, 4700 Camp Bowie Blvd.; Old Neighborhood Grill,. 1633 Park Place Ave.; Reata, 312 Houston St.; or Mac’s Bar & Grill in Arlington or Mac’s on Main in Grapevine.

On other days, try the CFS at Rufus Bar & Grill, 4608 Bryant Irvin Road in Cityview, Fred’s Texas Cafe, 915 Currie St. or 2730 Western Center Blvd.; or Stockyards mainstays such as the Star Cafe, 111 W. Exchange Ave., and Horseshoe Hill Cafe., 204 W. Exchange Ave.