That ‘onion burger’ grill now has a new location west of Fort Worth
Hookers Grill opens near Hudson Oaks
Hey, Bud! What happened to Hookers Grill in Crockett Row? I miss the onion burgers.
—Guy at the next table at River Oaks Cafe
Hookers Grill, home of Oklahoma-style burgers with onions or jalapenos pressed into the meat while it’s grilling, is supposed to be open this week at the restaurant inside Dave’s Stove Shop, 4019 Fort Worth Highway near Hudson Oaks. (The original will draw plenty of Boomer Sooner fans this weekend at 213 W. Exchange Ave. in the Stockyards.)
Heat up those patios, but keep them open
Hey, Bud! Which restaurants have an open, heated patio?
—Readers staying safe
All of them, I hope. The restaurants and bars that thrive this winter will be those with open patios and heaters, so they can offer distanced service with plenty of fresh air. (Enclosed patios have the same risks as dining rooms and bars.) Add your favorite to the post at facebook.com/diningguy, twitter.com/eatsbeat or instagram.com/budkennedy.
Lunch only at Swiss Pastry for now
Hey, Bud! I thought you said Swiss Pastry Shop served breakfast?
—Irate reader
Swiss Pastry Shop, 3936 W. Vickery Blvd., is serving lunch sandwiches from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It’s open all day for baked goods, but not for breakfast. (There are many breakfast cafes nearby that desperately need your business.)
