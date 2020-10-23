That ‘onion burger’ grill now has a new location west of Fort Worth

Hookers Grill opens near Hudson Oaks

Hey, Bud! What happened to Hookers Grill in Crockett Row? I miss the onion burgers.

—Guy at the next table at River Oaks Cafe

Hookers Grill, home of Oklahoma-style burgers with onions or jalapenos pressed into the meat while it’s grilling, is supposed to be open this week at the restaurant inside Dave’s Stove Shop, 4019 Fort Worth Highway near Hudson Oaks. (The original will draw plenty of Boomer Sooner fans this weekend at 213 W. Exchange Ave. in the Stockyards.)

Heat up those patios, but keep them open

Hey, Bud! Which restaurants have an open, heated patio?

—Readers staying safe

All of them, I hope. The restaurants and bars that thrive this winter will be those with open patios and heaters, so they can offer distanced service with plenty of fresh air. (Enclosed patios have the same risks as dining rooms and bars.) Add your favorite to the post at facebook.com/diningguy, twitter.com/eatsbeat or instagram.com/budkennedy.

Lunch only at Swiss Pastry for now

Hey, Bud! I thought you said Swiss Pastry Shop served breakfast?

—Irate reader

Swiss Pastry Shop, 3936 W. Vickery Blvd., is serving lunch sandwiches from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It’s open all day for baked goods, but not for breakfast. (There are many breakfast cafes nearby that desperately need your business.)

