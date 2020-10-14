Spicy brunch on Sundays, enchiladas made to order at new Tex-Mex restaurant

Huevos rancheros at Enchiladas Ole. bud@star-telegram.com

The new Enchiladas Olé got off to a slow start Sunday.

But that’s only because it opened at 9 a.m. By midday, there was a wait for a table as North Richland Hills came for the first Sunday chilaquiles and huevos rancheros brunch at Mary Perez’s fabled enchilada restaurant from Fort Worth.

The restaurant opened this week for full lunch and dinner service at 9005 North Tarrant Parkway.

It replaced a fast-food chicken restaurant, and Perez kept explaining Sunday that her restaurant is a made-to-order Tex-Mex restaurant, not fast food, she said.

“We make everything by hand — we don’t roll the enchiladas until you order them,” she said.

Eats Beat newsletter Be in the know on where to eat and the newest restaurants to check out in North Texas. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The restaurant won awards and was ranked among Texas’ 10 best Tex-Mex for its rich enchilada sauces. It has since expanded to a full menu.

The new location continues Enchiladas Olé’s family takeout dinner packs from the Fort Worth location, 2418 Forest Park Blvd.

The restaurant offers dining-room and patio service or curbside delivery.

It’s open for lunch and dinner weekdays and Saturdays, brunch Sundays; enchiladasole.com.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER