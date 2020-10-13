Burgers, chicken and a triple-smoked club: A little Fort Worth kolache shop grows up

The pandemic made the little Pearl Snap Kolaches bakeshop bigger.

The west Fort Worth breakfast-burger cafe known for Czech pastries has expanded to add dinner hours, sandwiches, salads and a full all-day menu.

The kolache shop, 4006 White Settlement Road, had already expanded the bakery menu to add breakfast tacos and fluffy morning pancakes.

Now, weekend breakfast items also include chilaquiles verdes and some of the city’s best house-baked biscuits.

Basically, Pearl Snap is now a locally owned cafe, one of the few open Saturdays and also at brunch Sundays.

“At the onset of the pandemic we dove headfirst into heat-and-eat meals as a response to what the community was wanting,” co-founder Wade Chappell wrote by email.

Those sales “showed us that there was a lot more we could offer,” he wrote,

Now, it’s entirely possible to dine at Pearl Snap without having one of the 12 flavors of kolaches and klobásníky, the Czech pastries known from the Central Texas town of West.

Besides the house salad or signature avocado salad (with or without chicken), there’s a full menu of chicken sandwiches or single or double burgers on kolache buns. (The burger of the month is a jalapeno-bacon cheeseburger.)

A double-decker club sandwich stacks smoked ham, smoked bacon and smoked turkey with lettuce and tomato on toasted kolache bread.

Pearl Snap had already added french fries and now also offers onion strings and hand-breaded fried zucchini chips.

The shop has two safe outdoor dining tables and plans to add more, Chappell said.

(Along with River Oaks Cafe, it’s one of few small local cafes offering outdoor seating Sundays at breakfast and brunch..)

Pearl Snap is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner Tuesdays through Saturdays, breakfast and lunch Sundays and Mondays; 817-233-8899, pskolaches.com.

(A South Hulen Street location has closed.)